LOS ANGELES — The lawyer for Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, says she is "absolutely devastated" by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash.

Patti Giggans, chair of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, told The Times on Friday that the alleged behavior is “completely unprofessional” and “very regrettable.”

Lawyer Gary Robb called for those who shared the photos to "face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated."

Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed last month.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-count complaint against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. alleges the company was negligent and breached its duty.

The lawsuit also stated Kobe's death was "a direct result of the negligent conduct of (Ara) Zobayan." Zobayan was piloting the helicopter at the time of the crash and also died.

The wrongful death lawsuit says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.

