Union: Apparent building explosion traps workers in Baltimore

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 tweeted that emergency personnel treated two other people on the ground for burn injuries.

BALTIMORE — Two people were trapped in scaffolding Wednesday in Baltimore following an apparent explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore. That's according to the union representing firefighters in the area.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 tweeted that emergency personnel treated two other people on the ground for burn injuries.

The union said evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building. Firefighters have been working to rescue the workers trapped in scaffolding.

💥EXPLOSION WITH RESCUE💥

39 W Lexington St 21201#DowntownBaltimore @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BCFDR1 reports evidence of an explosion on floor 16 with 2 workers trapped in scaffolding. #BCFDSOC on the way to rescue them. #BCFDEMS treating 2 people on the ground with burns. pic.twitter.com/vs7rNGMKCM — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 23, 2020

Dramatic photos from the Baltimore Sun shows a worker stuck on the dangling scaffolding.