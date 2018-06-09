Celebrities are taking to social media to mourn the death of popular film star Burt Reynolds, who has died at age 82, multiple news outlets have confirmed, including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and CBS News.

Reynolds, known for his work in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," was celebrated for his career on Twitter Thursday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted a touching tribute: "Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me."

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

"Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown remembered him in the movie "The End," saying, "This really, really sucks."

Dang, forgot about #TheEnd with #DomDeluise! One of the BEST comedies. Burt and Dom were #ComedyGold together! This really, really sucks. #RIPBurtReynolds — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 6, 2018

Comedian Patton Oswalt recounted an anecdote about Reynolds and Clint Eastwood.

"Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time," Oswalt tweeted. "Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, 'I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons.'"

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Actor Dean Cain simply said, "God bless, sir."

Writer and director Edgar Wright mourned the loss of the famed actor, tweeting: "R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen."

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

ABC World News anchor David Muir said, "We'll celebrate his rich career tonight."

RIP Burt Reynolds. We’ll celebrate his rich career tonight. pic.twitter.com/AOxt0SMwjJ — David Muir (@DavidMuir) September 6, 2018

Musician Richard Marx retold a story about when he met Reynolds in a video story. "I said, 'I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment,'" Marx tweeted. "He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.”

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM