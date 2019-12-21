WASHINGTON — A man who has been called a hero in the London terror attack in November used a narwhal tusk to help stop the London Bridge attacker. That man has now been identified.

As the Associated Press reports, British civil servant Darryn Frost, 38, told Britain's Press Association he along with others were trying to keep the extremist, Usman Khan, from killing more people during the Nov. 29 knife attack in London. Khan also claimed to have been wearing a suicide belt during the attack that he might detonate.

Frost was attending a prisoner rehabilitation program in Fishmonger's Hall, in a building next to London Bridge, when the attack happened. Frost was born in South Africa, but has lived in Britain for 14 years, he told the U.K.'s Press Association. Frost said, "when we heard the noise from the floor below, a few of us rushed to the scene." Frost, whose identity has been largely a mystery until now told the U.K.'s Press Association, "I took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend myself and others from the attacker."

Onlookers posted video to social media, and in one, eyewitnesses captured Frost and others chasing after Khan on London Bridge and subduing him, NBC News reports.