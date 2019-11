UPLAND, Calif. — A plane has crashed into a home in California.

It happened around lunchtime Thursday in San Bernardino County.

Firefighters are battling the fire it sparked in the area of Mountain Avenue and West 15th Street in Upland.

CBS Los Angeles reports there is no immediate word on any injuries or deaths. And, it's not yet known precisely what type of aircraft was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



