RIVERSIDE, Calif. — He was trusted to care for children, but a school counselor is accused of making his profession about self-gratification rather than education.

Police say 30-year-old Matthew Johnson placed a hidden camera in the boys’ restroom at La Sierra Academy in Riverside, Calif., according to CBS LA.

He’s also accused of downloading and distributing child pornography.

ABC 7 reports officers executed a search warrant Wednesday at Johnson’s home and found large amounts of disturbing evidence – more than 600 images and videos of young boys.

They also searched the school and reportedly found more evidence of exploitation.

The local news stations say the investigation remains active.

