MACON, Ga. — A prayer vigil will be held in Macon Friday to celebrate the life of Alabama 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.

According to a flyer sent to the WMAZ newsroom, it will take place at 6 p.m. at Smith Park Hill – near the intersection of Richard Pennimen Boulevard and Telfair Street by the Tindall Heights neighborhood.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle, poster and prayer for the family of McKinney and all other missing girls around the world.

The announcement of a prayer vigil comes after a press conference Tuesday afternoon where Birmingham's Police Chief Patrick Smith said they believe they found the remains of the missing toddler inside of a dumpster.

At the same press conference, Smith confirmed warrants had been issued for two suspects, who are both currently in custody.

Birmingham Police

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, of Birmingham is the first suspect, who Alabama News Network reports was found to have evidence on his cell phone that police are using.

Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, of Birmingham is the second suspect who was originally charged with kidnapping according to Alabama News Network.

McKinney was last seen around 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, October 12, in Birmingham.

So far, police have not released a motive for the abduction.

