SEATTLE — If you get pricked by this thorn, it'll hurt.

A Transportation Security Administration agent caught a passenger flying through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month with a knife hidden in a bouquet of flowers.

They were stopped during a routine screening of their carry-on bag, the TSA said.

It's possible the passenger will face a charge of having a concealed weapon, Fox News reports.

With the exception of plastic or round-bladed butter knives, knives only are allowed checked baggage and not carry-ons. The TSA asks people to securely wrap those items as to not injure baggage handlers.

