Hormel Food Corp., the maker of Spam products, recalled more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products because there may be pieces of metal in the cans, the USDA announced Saturday.

These are the recalled products:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

12-oz. metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

Minor mouth injuries were reported by consumers.

The USDA says customers with the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP