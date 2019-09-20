SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Stores at a mall in a Chicago suburb are on lockdown after reports that someone drove an SUV through the mall.

Aeriel video from WGN shows damage to the door of the Sears at Woodfield Mall, where WGN reports the SUV made entry.

Video posted on Twitter shows an SUV outside the Forever 21.

The Schaumburg police say there is an active situation at the Woodfield Mall and that they have no further information at this time.

Woodfield Mall is located in Schamburg, Illinois, which is roughly 30 miles outside of Chicago.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.