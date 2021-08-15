Car goes airborne twice before flying into house in Mifflin County

Driver lost control of the car before it went down an embankment, jumping out of a drainage ditch and bouncing before slamming into a house.

YORK, Pa. — A car driven by a Huntingdon County teen crashed into a Mifflin County house just after midnight on Aug. 14.

According to police, the car, driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old, struck a house on the 2400 block of US Hwy 522 North after crossing the southbound lane and traveling 156 feet off the road.

Police say the teenage driver lost control of car, hitting a wooden post, block retaining wall, and lamp post before going down an embankment and hitting a drainage ditch, where the car went airborne, hit the ground, bounced, and slammed into the house.

The driver and the house's occupant only had minor injuries, according to police.

Mifflin County Region Police is continuing the investigation and say the juvenile will be facing multiple charges once the investigation is completed