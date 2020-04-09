Car rams into Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square

Video posted on social media showed the car jerking through the Times Square crowd Thursday as demonstrators scream and scramble out of the way.

The New York Police Department says it is trying to find a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square.

No one appeared to be seriously injured.

The NYPD said on Twitter that the car involved wasn’t a police vehicle.

WNYC reporter Gwynne Hogan tweeted that people were rattled but there didn't seem to be any injuries and most of the crowd was able to jump out of the way.

Keith Powers, a New York City council member, tweeted that his office was looking into the Thursday night incident.

"Using a vehicle to hurt peaceful protestors is unacceptable and must be stopped," Powers tweeted.

Over the past several months, there have been a number of incidents nationwide involving vehicles plowing through protesters. One incident in Virginia involved an "admitted" Ku Klux Klan leader who authorities say revved his vehicle’s engine and drove through peaceful protesters occupying a Richmond-area roadway in early June. That man was sentenced to 6 years in prison and could face additional prison time for three felony counts in connection with the same incident.

The crowd had gathered in Times Square to protest the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. Prude, 41, died when he was taken off life support March 30. That was seven days after police officers who encountered him running naked through the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

Prude's death became national news on Wednesday after his family released police body camera video obtained through a public records request that captured his fatal interaction with the officers.

Seven police officers involved in Prude's death were suspended by the city's mayor on Thursday.