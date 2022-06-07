Carlos Santana postpones six tour dates following collapse on stage

The 74-year-old musician was "over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" at a Michigan show on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed six dates of his Miraculous Supernatural Tour following his collapse on stage earlier this week.

The reason behind the string of postponements was "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health," said Universal Tone Management President Michael Vrionis in a press release.

Shows in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Texas were postponed Friday evening. All shows from July 23 through the end of 2022 are still confirmed.

Santana was set to play Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. After opening act Earth, Wind and Fire finished playing, fans were told Santana would not be performing.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest," Vrionis said in the statement. "Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Santana had collapsed on stage Tuesday due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. He was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theater near Detroit when he was fell.

Soon after the incident, Santana thanked fans for their prayers on Facebook and said he had forgotten to eat or drink water, causing him to pass out. He said he and his wife Cindy "are good" and "just taking it easy."

Santana was performing as part of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, to promote his 26th studio album, "Blessings and Miracles," which was released in 2021.