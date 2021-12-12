Cruise ship returns to Long Beach as crews call off search for missing woman

U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the San Diego sector joined the Mexican Navy in the search which lasted over 30 hours before it was called off Sunday.

After more than 31 hours of searching for a woman who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it was standing down pending additional information.

The passenger, who was in her 20s, was reported overboard from the balcony of her stateroom aboard the Carnival Miracle at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton.

The Coast Guard conducted first light searches Sunday morning with "negative results," authorities tweeted at 10:36 a.m. Coast Guard assets were moving back to U.S. waters.

The Carnival cruise ship returned to Long Beach on Sunday morning.

"We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom," Carnival said in a statement Saturday. "After assisting the U.S Coast Guard with a search, the ship has been released and is proceeding to Ensenada and will then return to Long Beach as scheduled on Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support."

The Coast Guard tweeted Saturday that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters, and later said that "the USCGC Forrest Rednour is scheduled to continue the search throughout the night."