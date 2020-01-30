CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man with Autism.

The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for 21-year-old Casey Christopher, after he was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Christopher was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.

The 21-year-old is described as a 6'2" tall male who weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, brown hair and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police said Christopher has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, Autism and a moderate intellectual disability.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.

