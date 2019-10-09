TOKYO, Japan — A cashier based out of Tokyo was arrested after being accused of stealing credit card information from 1,300 customers -- all by using his "photographic memory," CNN reports.

He was accused of using the information and spending $2,600 worth of online shopping.

The cashier used his memory to memorize the credit card information while processing orders at a shopping mall to use later for online shopping.

Police say they found a notebook listing the details of the card, the New York Post reports.

The cashier remains in police custody and has not been charged for the theft, according to police.

