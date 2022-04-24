Three officers responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect, according to officers.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of their officers was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while on a call for service. The suspect in the situation is also dead, officers now say, following a multi-hour standoff.

Officers confirmed just after 7 a.m. that Cayce PSO 28-year-old Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr died in the incident.

"Our officer gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe," Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said.

"All of our Cayce officers, our Cayce team, and, our Cayce citizens mourn with officer Barr's family," Cayce Mayor Elise Partin added,

At 2:48 a.m., officers say they got a call of a domestic disturbance. Three officers responded to the scene and made contact with the a man who was in the front yard, according to Cowan. At that point, Cowan said officers came from inside the home and hit Officer Barr.

At some point, police say the suspect opened fire and shot Barr. "There was no call for it, there was no reason for it," Cowan said. "It was inexcusable."

Cowan said multiple agencies responded to the scene. Columbia Police negotiators worked for seven hours to reach a peaceful resolution, Cowan said, but ultimately the suspect took his own life.

Cowan said Barr had been with the agency since 2016 and had been with the K-9 unit since 2020. He did not have a spouse or children.

Barr also worked as a volunteer firefighter and an EMT.