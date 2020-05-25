How you can participate in 'Taps Across America'

Here's a way to honor fallen service members and those who died from COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has touched our daily lives in an insurmountable number of ways and now, during a holiday meant to remember those we've lost in service to our country.

CBS News "On the Road" correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva want to bring people together. At 3 p.m. Monday, veterans, musicians, teachers and students of all abilities and ages are asked to play "Taps" from wherever they might be at that time.

That could be a driveway, a front lawn, a porch: Hartman and Villanueva hope the nationwide event will offer an opportunity to pause for a moment to pay tribute to fallen service members and those who died from COVID-19, CBS News said.

It'll also help to maintain social distancing guidelines established by the CDC.

CBS plans to share people's videos on the "CBS Evening News" on Tuesday. You can tag your video on social media with the hashtag #CBSTaps or upload it to this folder -- use your full name and location in the file name.

The Tampa Bay audience would love to see your video, too, share it to the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page.

