CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help finding a teen who went missing Thursday.

13-year-old Hailey Garza was last seen at Grant Middle School on Aaron Drive off Weber Road. Her family members said she was supposed to go home after school but never showed up.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing teen, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.