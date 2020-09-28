Here is the CDC's guidance for a safe Thanksgiving

Federal health officials are grouping activities by "low risk," "moderate risk" and "high risk" to give people an idea of how to safely celebrate.

As Americans begin to plan their Thanksgiving celebrations for this November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released guidance for staying safe and healthy.

First of all, the CDC is clear in its recommendation against unnecessary travel. While many people use the long Thanksgiving weekend as a chance to go see extended family, the CDC advises staying home if possible.

Beyond that, officials at the CDC have categorized potential activities as low, moderate or high risk for spreading coronavirus.

Low-risk activities

Having a small dinner with the people you live with

Making Thanksgiving dinner for family and neighbors, especially those who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and delivering it without contact

Virtual dinner with friends and family or sharing recipes

Shopping online rather than in person for Black Friday deals

Watching sports, parades and movies at home

Moderate-risk activities

Having a small outdoor dinner with friends and family who live nearby Check out the CDC guidance on hosting gatherings or cookouts

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards while wearing masks, social distancing and using hand sanitizer

Going to a small outdoor sports game with safety precautions in place

Higher-risk activities

The CDC advises Americans to avoid all of these activities:

Going shopping at a crowded store just before, on or after Thanksgiving

Participating in or attending crowded races

Attending crowded parades

Clouding judgment and increasing risky behavior with drugs and alcohol

Attending large indoor gatherings with people outside your household