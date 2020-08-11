Celebrities and 'Jeopardy!' contestants react to host Alex Trebek's death

Alex Trebek, who presided over the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years with dapper charm and a touch of school-master strictness, died Sunday. He was 80.
Trebek, who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, died at his California home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.
“Jeopardy!" bills itself as “America’s favorite quiz show" and captivated the public with a unique format in which contestants were told the answers and had to provide the questions on a variety of subjects, including movies, politics, history and popular culture.
They would answer by saying “What is ... ?” or “Who is .... ?”
Trebek, who became its host in 1984, was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants, appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly and, at the same time, moving the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.
Celebrities reacted to the news of Trebek's death on social media, sharing how much the "Jeopardy!" host meant to them.
"We love you, Alex. And always will," said "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.
Talkshow host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres wrote, "What an incredible career and remarkable life."
The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said the world "lost an icon."
Television and game show host Chris Harrison said a "legend" was lost.
Actress Viola Davis called Trebek "A true, true gentleman."
American singer, songwriter, and record producer John Legend shared how he loved Trebek's show growing up.
English broadcaster Piers Morgan said the passing of Trebek was "sad news."
“Jeopardy!” made Trebek famous. He won five Emmys as its host, and received stars on both the Hollywood and Canadian walks of fame. In 2012, the show won a prestigious Peabody Award.
He taped his daily “Jeopardy!” shows at a frenetic pace, recording as many as 10 episodes (two weeks’ worth) in just two days.
Although many viewers considered him one of the key reasons for the show’s success, Trebek himself insisted he was only there to keep things moving.
“I’m introduced as the host of 'Jeopardy!,' not the star,” he said in a 2012 interview. “My job is to provide the atmosphere and assistance to the contestants to get them to perform at their very best,” he explained. “And if I’m successful doing that, I will be perceived as a nice guy and the audience will think of me as being a bit of a star."
Former contestants on the game show shared their shock and condolences about Trebek's passing.