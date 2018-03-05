That Céline Dion, the queen of lung-busting power ballads, has delivered a My Heart Will Go On for the 21st century is not surprising.

The movie soundtrack it's on may raise an eyebrow or two, though: Deadpool 2.

Yep, you read that right.

"In my career, I have been offered incredible songs and projects," Dion, 50, wrote in a French-language tweet Thursday. "Ashes is one of those songs, and Deadpool 2 is out of the ordinary! Prepare to live breathtaking moments with @deadpoolmovie indoors on May 18 ... You'll die laughing!"

The performance video for Ashes, filmed on an empty stage at what looks like her Vegas residency venue, boasts all the dramatic, drag-queen worthy hand gestures you'd expect from Dion, who's outfitted in a flowing power-blue gown and backed up by a dancer in full Deadpool regalia and dance shoes.

At the conclusion of her lung-busting revival anthem, Deadpool himself offers feedback: "That was the most beautiful performance I've ever seen in my life."

He then bursts her bubble, telling her, "We need to do it again. It's too good. This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic. You're at like an 11. We need to get you down to 5, 5 ½ tops. Just phone it in."

You can imagine how well that went down with Dion.

"This thing only goes to 11, so beat it, Spider-Man," she sasses.

Guess he's not getting that second take.

