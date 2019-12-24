OZONA, Miss — A Mississippi man searching for his missing dog was left an anonymous note that said his dog had been killed and that he should abide by the county leash law.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Chad Stricker had already spent several days searching for his 10-month-old wolfdog named Nymeria when he found the note and Nymeria's collar in his mailbox this month.

“I’m sorry to inform you that your dog was shot and killed Saturday night while digging through my garbage,” the note read. “It did not suffer and I did not take pleasure in killing it. There is a county leash law which you should abide by so that I do not have to kill any more of your pets.”

Nymeria's large yellow collar featured an oversized tag that included her photo, owner's address and number and a description of her personality.

“I looked every day, multiple times a day,” Stricker told the newspaper. “There were some days I came home early from work to look. I posted on social media, asked neighbors and drove up and down roads.”

Stricker says Nymeria's body hasn't been returned to him.

