Atlanta police said that he was a surviving victim of a shooting Sunday in Buckhead.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A longtime Atlanta music executive and manager for Ludacris was shot Sunday night in Buckhead, police confirmed.

Chaka Zulu, co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, was shot at a location off Peachtree Road around 11:35 p.m. where two other men were shot. All three were transported to the hospital, but one did not survive.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Atlanta Police said. Officers on scene told 11Alive that the shooting sprung from an argument in the parking lot behind the strip center on Peachtree Road.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and have not released the condition of Zulu or the other surviving victim. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Artez Benton.

Police said the investigation remains active and is ongoing.

Zulu is best known as manager to hip-hop artist Ludacris. His label, Disturbing Tha Peace Records, now a subsidiary of Def Jam, has represented artists including Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.

According to a bio on the Home Depot Backyard Juneteenth event page, his most recently served as Head of Artist & Talent for Spotify. He previously served as VP of Sports and Entertainment Marketing at Monster, the company formerly behind Beats by Dre headphones.

A bio on the National Black College Hall of Fame Foundation website says he was behind the brands of T.I., Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Iggy Azalea, Outkast, Cee-Lo Green, 8 Ball & MJG, B.O.B., Dj Drama, and Big K.R.I.T.

Earlier this year Zulu was recognized as the ninth recipient of the "Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare" at the Atlanta Hawks game.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.