NEW YORK — He was a broadcasting legend – but his squeaky clean public image shattered overnight in 2017 when eight women told the Washington Post Charlie Rose had sexually harassed them.

The allegations shocked people who knew Rose only from his even-toned on-air persona. But, the people who worked with him over his 45-year career might not be as surprised by the accusations.

Fox News reports co-anchor Gayle King even had a nickname for him at CBS News – “Charlie F***** Rose” – and Rose acknowledged he was aware of it during a legal deposition.

According to Fox News, Rose admitted to flirting with King and fellow co-anchor Norah O’Donnell, who now hosts the CBS Evening News.

According to the Washington Examiner, Rose admitted to “inappropriate behavior,” but his attorney advised him not to keep his answers vague.

In the 2017 Washington Post article, five women said Rose put his hands on their legs to see how they would react.

Two women who worked at his homes or traveled with him on business accused him of walking naked in front of them after taking a shower.

One claimed he grabbed her backside at a party.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” said Rose at the time.

“I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken," he explained.

