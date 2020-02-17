Hundreds of rolls of toilet paper were stolen from a deliveryman outside a supermarket in Hong Kong early Monday.

Police arrested two people and are looking for a third person connected to the theft. The stolen toilet paper was found in a nearby Mongkok hostel.

Local media reported that the delivery man was threatened by three knife-wielding men and the stolen toilet paper was worth more than HK $1,000 ($128 US dollars).

The coronavirus outbreak caused panic across Hong Kong, causing long waiting lines for essential goods, such as toilet paper.

RELATED: China sees rise in new virus cases; death toll rises by 105

RELATED: China accused of censoring journalists, critical information about coronavirus

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter