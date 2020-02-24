WOODSTOCK, Ga. — (ed. note: The video attached to this story is related to a separate matter, involving a former Atlanta Public Schools employee.)

A cheerleading coach at a Woodstock gym has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges of molesting a teenage boy.

An arrest warrant obtained by 11Alive alleges that Donald Jones, identified by Rockstar Cheer in Woodstock on their website as the athletic director of their program, molested the boy at his Marietta home last Thursday.

During the alleged acts, the warrant says the victim told Jones to stop and "asked why it hurt."

It is not clear if the boy was ever affiliated with the cheerleading program.

The warrant accuses Jones of picking the boy up and taking him back to his home, where he molested him in multiple instances. Jones faces three felony counts of aggravated child molestation and one felony count of enticing a child.

According to jail records, Jones was arrested on Sunday morning and released that afternoon on a $100,000 bond.

11Alive has reached out to the gym operators for comment.

On the gym's website, Rockstar Cheer operator Carolyn Garrison described Jones as someone who helped elevate the program competitively.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

"HE asked us to expect more. HE asked us to demand more. HE demanded more from us. HE asked us to compete more. HE elevated ALL of us," a blog post from January 2019 reads. "It is only through my extreme faith and confidence in Donald that we are where we are today. This season he has given us one highly competitive competition schedule. He has done this intentionally. He did this because we are ready for our next challenge. Our coaches and athletes are expected to follow his lead and ...you guessed it..trust the process. I trust the process with all of my heart - I trust and believe so strongly in Donald that he gives me anxiety - lol!"

A quote is also attributed to him on the program's "About" page:

“At NMEC/Rockstar our commitment to each and every child and family is important to us. Celebrating every success and working through failures is part of cheer and it is part of life lessons. We take seriously our responsibility to teach and guide these life lessons and core values that will last a lifetime.”

MORE HEADLINES

She beat a child to death for taking a cupcake. She pleaded guilty and will spend life behind bars.

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta