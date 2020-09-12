Explosion, fire at West Virginia chemical plant

A 2-mile radius was reportedly ordered to shelter in place around the Chemours chemical complex in Belle, WV.

A shelter-in-place warning was issued for people in a small West Virginia town Tuesday night following reports of an explosion and fire at a chemical plant.

A 2-mile radius was ordered to shelter in place around the Chemours chemical complex in Belle, WV, WOWK-TV reported. The complex is a former DuPont chemical plant.

Images posted on Twitter showed the fire from across the Kanawha River.

Several roads nearby were closed to traffic, according to WOWK.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the explosion.

Hey Kanawha County. Explosion at the Chemours Plant.



Shelter in place up within two miles of Belle.



Please be careful everyone! pic.twitter.com/TtXX20bu6q — Chris Kessell (@THEChrisKessell) December 9, 2020