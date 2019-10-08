ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The team behind the first consumer product to come from the Chernobyl

exclusion zone says it's totally safe.

In fact, "This is no more radioactive than any other vodka," Prof Smith told the BBC. It's called Atomik, and the drink is made with grain and water from the zone established after the 1986 nuclear accident.

The BBC reports the makers of the newly-founded Chernobyl Spirit Company are part of a group of scientists studying how the land has recovered and how it can be used safely since the disaster. While only one bottle is in existence now, they hope to make 500 this year and sell it to the curious tourists to the exclusion zone.

Smith, who is based at the University of Portsmouth, UK, said eventually the team wishes to make enough money toward reinvesting it in local communities.

Anyone who's still weary about drinking the vodka, Smith shares a bit of science: "Any chemist will tell you, when you distill something, impurities stay in the waste product," he told the BBC. "So we took rye that was slightly contaminated and water from the Chernobyl aquifer and we distilled it."

A team at Southampton University reportedly tested it and found nothing that would rise above the limit of detection.

