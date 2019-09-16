CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County area asking for help finding a teen who went missing just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kasha Carter was previously seen near Cagle Drive around 1:53 p.m. She's described as being about 4 feet 11 inches and 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Carter was wearing a black shirt, black and gray athletic pants with a white stripe on the sides and black shoes. She has been entered into state systems as a missing person/runaway but the circumstances of her disappearance haven't been released.

Anyone with information on Carter's location is asked to call Investigator Duncan at 678-493-4328 or emergency operators at 911.

Kasha Carter

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

