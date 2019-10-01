As families continue to share stories of their daughters suspected to be trapped in an alleged sex cult by R&B singer R. Kelly, protestors in Chicago speak in unison to turn off his music.

People outside Kelly's studio Wednesday called for a boycott as part of a "Mute R. Kelly" campaign amid the fallout of the Lifetime docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly."

Just a day prior, CBS Chicago reported police investigated the studio following reports of a birthday party held at the location. Illinois' Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx also pleaded for any Kelly sexual abuse victims to reach out.

The Chicago-born artist is accused of instances of physical, mental and sexual abuse in the TV special. Since its premiere, a Florida father said he thinks his daughter, Azriel Clary, might be held against her will.

Clary met Kelly, 51, when she was 17 years old to help with a career in music and hasn't been seen by her parents since, father Angelo Clary says. She now would be 21 years old.

“I don’t know what she’s going through," Angelo Clary said. "I can only hear some of the allegations and some of the horrible stories, and the only thing I can do is pray.”

While Illinois has publicly asked potential victims to come forward, Chris Hopper, the director of public affairs for Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, said he had "no comment" concerning a reported criminal investigation in that state.

Angelo Clary wants a criminal case opened in Florida, where some of the earliest allegations against Kelly began. In June 2002, the Polk County Sheriff's Office found 12 images of an underage girl on a digital camera, but child pornography charges were dropped because of a lack of probable cause for the warrants to search a house, The Lakeland Ledger reported at the time.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in a separate matter in Chicago in 2008.

Victims or witnesses in the Chicago area are asked to call (773) 674-6492.

