MILAN, Mich. -- A man convicted of leading a child pornography ring died after a fight at a federal prison in Michigan. And, media reports suggest he was beaten to death.

The Associated Press said Christian Maire, 40, was involved in an "altercation" Jan. 2 at the Milan Detention Center. The details of the fight were not released, but the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Maire's death is being investigated as a homicide.

AP said the fight involved seven inmates; three other inmates had serious injuries, and two staff members had minor injuries.

The Detroit News said Maire was repeatedly stabbed and bashed in the head, according to a preliminary autopsy.

Another member of the sex ring, Michal Figura, was also injured in the attack. The Detroit News reported the attack may have been targeted.

Prosecutors called Maire the "mastermind" behind a child porn ring that lured girls into sexual activity through a website. The Detroit News reported that members of the sex ring posed as teenage boys on social media to get preteen and teenage girls into a private chatroom. More than 100 victims were lured into performing sex acts online.

Maire was sentenced last month in the U.S. District Court of Detroit after pleading guilty to a child exploitation enterprise.

