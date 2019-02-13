GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who sexually assaulted several children after luring them with candy and soda was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday for what the judge called ‘‘monstrous behavior.’’

“You can’t be trusted as a member of free society anymore,’’ Judge J. Joseph Rossi told 63-year-old Juan Camargo. “And thus, the sentence has to ensure that you remain behind bars and that the community’s children remain safe.’’

Rossi sentenced Camargo to between 60 and 90 years in prison for the sexual assaults that took place in 2017 at Autumn Ridge apartments in Kent County’s Plainfield Township.

In one of the assaults, Camargo recorded himself raping a two-year-old girl.

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Bartlett called Camargo’s predatory conduct “our worst nightmare.’’

“This is the type of case that haunts you, that keeps you up at night,’’ she said. “It’s hard to swallow that there’s such evil in this world.’’

Camargo looked down as five people gave victim impact statements in Kent County Circuit Court, including one of the girls he raped.

“I want people to know what Juan did to me was wrong and we all know that,’’ the 11-year-old girl told a packed courtroom. “But I want people to understand how this has had an effect on my life after he put me in his bed.’’

Nightmares, fear, guilt and a loss of trust are part of the aftermath, she said.

“Every night I lay in bed feeling alone and scared, having a difficult time falling asleep,’’ the girl said. “And even when I did, I would have nightmares about what Juan did to me.’’

Investigators say the assaults occurred in 2017 while Camargo was staying at the Autumn Ridge complex on Mayfield Avenue south of Woodworth Street NE.

Camargo was charged in five separate cases. The first round of charges was filed in November of 2017 after a child reported that Camargo sexually abused her.

Details of the five cases are similar and equally disturbing. In one case, a girl was raped twice. In another case, a girl said Camargo fondled her through her clothing. In a third case, an eight-year-old girl said Camargo "made her pull her pants down and he took several photos of her private parts,'' court records show.

In a case filed in July of 2018, a girl said Camargo approached her while she was at the Autumn Ridge playground. Camargo offered her money and eventually got the girl to return to the apartment where he was staying, court records show.

He took sexually explicit photos of the girl and sexually assaulted her multiple times, court records show. In another case, the victim was a two-year-old, diaper-clad girl. Police recovered photos showing the girl being sexually penetrated.

Camargo told the court he was remorseful. “If I can only take back what I did I would, but I did what I did, and I have to pay for it.’’

Camargo has a criminal history dating back to the 1970s. He has been in and out of prison since 1974; offenses include arson, attempted armed robbery and forgery. He was on probation for accosting children for immoral purposes when the most recent Kent County charges were filed.

