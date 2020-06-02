BEIJING, China — China has cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports including soybeans, pork and auto parts in a trade truce with Washington.

This comes as Beijing struggles with a costly coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the coronavirus has caused a near standstill in an already weakening Chinese economy, and many areas of the country are under lockdown.

The cuts follow last month's signing of a “Phase 1” agreement toward ending a long-running tariff war over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus. Both sides have made gestures of peace, but the lingering dispute threatens to chill global economic growth.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said the decision was intended to “alleviate economic and trade frictions and expand economic and trade cooperation” between the two countries.

“We hope to work with the United States towards the ultimate elimination of all increased tariffs,” the ministry said.

