China's president has warned its virus epidemic is still "grim and complex" and called for more efforts to defeat the disease and prevent it from disrupting spring planting of crops.

Xi Jinping sounded a note of caution in the face of hopes abroad that the disease that has killed more than 2,400 people might be under control. A state news agency said Xi called on officials to "resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic." He also called for more efforts to revive industry, help farmers and make sure low-income workers are employed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, wearing a protective face mask, receives a temperature check as he visits a community health center in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Xinhua)

Xinhua

China's state-run Xinhua reported that during President Xi's comments he said efforts are being made to win the support of the international community among other priorities. Xi was quoted as saying, "This is both a crisis and a big test for us."