Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome baby daughter

The couple has announced the birth of their daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed" after she gave birth to their first child together.

The 41-year-old ”Avengers” actor and the 30-year-old children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday.

The post included a photo of the hands of both parents and child and a pair of Bible verses; including Psalms 126:3: “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”

Pratt also has a 7-year-old son with his first wife, Anna Faris.

The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.