It's fair to say there aren't a lot of actors who have ever thanked Satan in their awards acceptance speeches. Christian Bale went there at the Golden Globes.

Bale won the award for Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Sunday for his portrayal as former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role,” Bale said.

Bale poked fun at director Adam McKay, who he said needed someone who could be "charisma-free and reviled by everybody" to play Cheney.

Bale also wondered out loud about his next role, targeting another Republican lawmaker.

“What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?” said Bale, referring to the Senate Majority Leader.

The Church of Satan welcomed Bale's salute.

"To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting," the church tweeted.