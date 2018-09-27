An emotional Dr. Christine Blasey Ford spoke at a Senate hearing Thursday about her accusations involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and recounted how its impacted her life.

The 51-year-old psychology professor said she 'agonized daily' over whether or not she should come forward.

'I am terrified'

During her opening statement, Dr. Ford began by explaining to the committee that she wasn't appearing because she wants to be and was terrified.

"I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school," Ford described.

'The boy who sexually assaulted me'

Ford went on to explain in detail what she said happened in the summer of 1982 between herself and Brett Kavanaugh, who she described as 'the boy who sexually assaulted me.'

Ford recounted how at a small gathering with other teenagers she was pushed from behind into a bedroom and while she couldn't see who pushed her, Ford said Kavanaugh and Mark Judge came into the bedroom and locked the door behind her.

She told the committee that Brett Kavanaugh got on top of her and began running his hands over her body. Ford added that she yelled and tried to get away as Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes.

According to Ford, when she tried to yell for help, Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

"This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life," Ford detailed. She explained that Kavanaugh and Judge were "drunkenly laughing" during the attack and she was eventually able to get up and run out of the room after Judge jumped on the bed and they all toppled over.

A second door

During her testimony, Ford explained she was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone the details of what happened for a very long time. While she had told her husband before they were married that she had been sexually assaulted, she never told anyone the details until May 2012 during a couple's counseling session.

Dr. Ford said she insisted during an extensive remodel of her home that they have a second front door, but no one could understand why. That's when Ford said she described the assault in detail.

"I recall saying that the boy who assaulted me could someday be on the U.S. Supreme Court and spoke a bit about his background...My husband recalls that I named my attacker as Brett Kavanaugh," Ford said.

Later during questioning she clarified further that the reason for the second door was claustrophobia and panic she's experienced as a result of the assault.

Hardest weeks of her life

Dr. Ford told the committee that she agonized daily over whether or not she should come forward this summer with her story. After the press reported on a letter she sent to Senator Diane Feinstein, Ford said reporters began appearing at her home and her job demanding information.

That's when she decided to share her story with a journalist from The Washington Post who had responded to the initial tip she had confidentially shared with the outlet.

"It was important to me to describe the details of the assault in my own words," Ford recalled.

She added that since The Washington Post published its story she has experienced "an outpouring of support from people in every state of this country."

