You now must be 21 years old to buy cigarettes in Massachusetts.

Back in July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the new tobacco product restrictions into law.

The shakeup raises the age from 18 and bans pharmacies from selling tobacco products. It also blocks people from using e-cigarettes in areas like school campuses where smoking is already banned.

There is a loophole. If you turned 18 before today, you're cleared to buy cigarettes -- unless your city has already imposed a local rule.

According to CBS Boston, Massachusetts is now the sixth state to raise its tobacco-purchasing age to 21. The other states are California, New Jersey, Oregon, Maine and Hawaii. Washington, D.C. has a similar law.

In Florida, anyone who is 18 can buy cigarettes.

