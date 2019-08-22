SAN FRANCISCO — A former inmate would be known as a "justice-involved person" if proposed new rules are put in place in San Francisco.

City leaders want to change the way it refers to people convicted of a crime, saying they don't want to "create social stigmas."

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the board of supervisors passed a nonbinding resolution last month. Under the rules, someone released from jail will be referred to as a “formerly incarcerated person,” a “justice-involved” person or a “returning resident.”

Parolees will be called a “person on parole” or a “person under supervision.”

Instead of a juvenile "delinquent," a youth will be called a “young person with justice system involvement,” or a “young person impacted by the juvenile justice system.”

And drug addicts will be known as “a person with a history of substance use.”

“We don’t want people to be forever labeled for the worst things that they have done,” Supervisor Matt Haney told the newspaper. “We want them ultimately to become contributing citizens, and referring to them as felons is like a scarlet letter that they can never get away from.”

The newspaper said the mayor has not signed off on the proposal but is willing to work with the board on such issues.

