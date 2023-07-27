According to a release, he served with the police department for 23 years.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are taking a moment to honor one of their own this week.

Detective James Uzee passed away Wednesday after a two-year battle with cancer, according to the department.

According to a release, Uzee served with the police department for 23 years.

"He made an impression on everyone he worked with and everyone he came into contact with in his various roles," the department added, referring to him as a "genuinely caring man who shared all the good within him with those he worked with and those he served in the public."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.