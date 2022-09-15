Deputy Ervin had been with the sheriff's office since 2012.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services were held Thursday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday.

"Marshall was a family man. He loved his wife and his children endlessly. He was a very private man and a fierce protector," his family previously said in a statement.

Replay | Funeral for fallen deputy

Recap | Event Updates

2:07 p.m. | Opening prayer and words from Cobb County Sheriff

Family and friends joined at West Ridge Church to say their goodbyes and remember the fallen Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. It started with a prayer from Senior Pastor Brian Bloye. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens spoke about how many would miss Ervin.

The office said they would present a medalion to Ervin's now widowed wife, promising they would always be there for her.

2:15 p.m. | Gov. Kemp arrives and is ushered into the church

2:20 p.m. | Fellow deputy speaks about his late co-worker, friend

Lt. Christopher Leger with Cobb County Sheriff's Office came up to speak and told stories about their time together. Leger read two scriptures from the Bible and said a short prayer. During his speech, he asked all first responders present during the untimely passing of Ervin to stand for recognition.

2:30 p.m. | There's a short song selection, 'I'll Fly Away" by the church's band

2:33 p.m. | Senior Pastor Brian Bloye reads a message from Ervin's wife

The message spoke about how Ervin was an amazing husband, father, friend and more. The letter told stories about how the deputy and his kids would do a cheese dance every day after work before eating a slice.

2:40 p.m. | Video is played showing photos and moments from Ervin's life

2:47 p.m. | The Changing of the Guards

During the Changing of the Guards, the church band sang "Amazing Grace."

2:55 p.m. | Senior Pastor Brian Bloye delivers the message for the service

Bloye told the family that even when their hearts were the heaviest, Jesus would be there to help them through. He continued to speak about his relationship with Ervin at the church and remembered his kindness.

He ended the service with a prayer.

After the funeral, 21-gun salute and a presentation of flags will take place prior to Deputy Ervin's procession.

On Wednesday, Deputy Koleski was laid to rest. You can watch a recap of the service and procession here.

