The Trump administration is making it a little pricey to get a sip of one of the president’s favorite soft drinks.

The price of Coca-Cola and the company's other carbonated soft drinks have been boosted in response to the administration's imposition of tariffs on imports, CEO James Quincey has announced.

He said the action was necessary to respond to higher production costs for cans due to the recently imposed 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

“Clearly, it's disruptive for us. It's disruptive for our customers,” Quincey said on the company's earnings call last week. “But I think the conversations have been about how is this going to work for each and every customer.”

When Trump originally signed the aluminum tariffs in March of this year, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview with CNBC that the hysteria over tariffs is “a lot to do about nothing” and that consumers won’t notice the effects.

Coca-Cola has not commented on the specifics of these U.S. price increases, as they vary by retailer, said a company spokesman.

He said the price increases apply only to what retailers pay. It's up to them to decide whether they want to pass through the increases to consumers.

Coca-Cola is not the only beverage company dealing with the tariffs. Sam Adams brewer Boston Beer said in an earnings call last week that it would raise prices up by 2 percent in the second half of the year due to the tariffs.

Because about 60 percent of beer made and sold in the U.S. comes in aluminum cans or bottles, brewers could have to pay up to $348 million, and the tariff could lead to 20,000 losing their jobs in the industry, according to a March press release from the Beer Institute.

The price hike comes on the heels of a successful quarter for Coca-Cola. While a Thomson Reuters survey forecasted the company to make $8.54 billion in revenue in the second quarter, Coca-Cola exceeded expectations with an $8.90 billion revenue.

While it remains to be seen how this move will impact the sales of Coca-Cola products, social media users have taken to various platforms to share their thoughts. Reactions have ranged from sarcasm about reducing soda consumption to condemnation of Trump’s tariffs.

Well, this is one way to reduce soda consumption...https://t.co/eWtq3xgOUU — Robert Lustig MD (@RobertLustigMD) July 27, 2018

Coke having to raise its prices as a result of Trump's protective aluminium tariffs demonstrates that import tariffs, sold to the public as helping the local economy at the expense of a foreign country, are actually harmful to the local economy. Tariffs are an economic own goal. pic.twitter.com/ykgS2ft1J7 — Damien King (@DamienWKing) July 30, 2018

