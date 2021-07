Half of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake that was actually made of cocaine with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a New York man and a Maine woman tried to disguise cocaine as a cake.

Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on I-295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000.

