8 men arrested after Coast Guard seize $3.1 M in cocaine in Puerto Rico

The suspected smugglers face charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Eight men were arrested after the United States Coast Guard seized 330 pounds of cocaine on Aug. 16 near Isabela, Puerto Rico, according to a news release.

The cocaine, which is estimated to be worth around $3.1 million dollars, was captured when an aircrew detected a suspicious 25-foot boat.

During the interdiction, the men, who claim to be Dominican Republican nations, threw the suspected contraband overboard and into the water, authorities wrote.

"The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle stopped the suspect vessel, apprehended eight men and recovered five bales of the jettisoned cargo," the news release stated.

Special Agents supporting the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force are leading the investigation into this case. The arrested men now face federal prosecution in Puerto Rico on drug smuggling criminal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance aboard a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

The charges carry a minimum prison sentence of ten years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.