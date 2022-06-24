Coconino County Sheriff's Office honors fallen K9 deputy 'Kiko'

Kiko was an 8-year veteran, who served proudly with the force from 2008-2016.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their retired K9 deputies, a dog named Kiko.

Officials said Kiko was born in Slovakia, before coming here to Arizona to serve the Blue Ridge community and all of the Coconino community.

During Kiko’s career, sheriff's officials said he contributed significantly to the safety of the public. In his time he located multiple drug seizures as well as tracked and protected his partner during his daily patrol activities, officials said.

Kiko and his handler, deputy Rick Shouse, retired together in 2016. After retiring, Kiko stayed with retired deputy Shouse, officials said.

"With Kiko and Deputy Shouse on duty, the Blue Ridge neighborhood was always a safer place. All those who worked with and knew Kiko will cherish his memory," officials said.

SUBJECT: CCSO Recognizes the Passing of Retired K-9 Kiko Coconino County, AZ; The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 24, 2022

