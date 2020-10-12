Colin Kaepernick partners with Ben & Jerry's for 'Change the Whirled' ice cream flavor

Kaepernick's portion of sales will support his Know Your Rights Camp, which has a curriculum centering around the wellbeing of people of color.

Colin Kaepernick is extending his fight for social justice through a new Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor.

"Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled" non-dairy recipe matches his vegan lifestyle and features a caramel sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker and chocolate cookie swirls.

Kaepernick's portion of sales from the ice cream will be matched by Ben & Jerry's to support Know Your Rights Camp, a nonprofit he founded to fight systemic racism and help Black and other people of color through education and self-empowerment.

"I'm honored to partner with Ben & Jerry's on Change the Whirled," Kaepernick said in a statement. "Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free."

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback became exiled from the league after the 2016 season when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice!



Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021!



100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

In August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he should have "listened earlier" to Kaepernick to understand what the quarterback was trying to bring attention to by kneeling during the anthem.