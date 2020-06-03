TAMPA, Fla. — A Colombian submarine manufacturer has pleaded guilty to cocaine smuggling charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 48-year-old Alexander Giraldo Santa participated in making numerous submarines used to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of cocaine.

Two “semi-submersible vessels” were stopped by the United States Coast Guard.

Santa faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, though the terms of his extradition from Colombia prohibit a life sentence.

Under this deal, Santa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine while aboard a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, according to the Justice Department.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force handled this case. The program identifies, disrupts and dismantles serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.

