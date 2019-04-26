AUGUSTA, Maine — 'Columbus Day' is officially out and 'Indigenous Peoples Day' is here to stay in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill, LD 179, Friday, April 26, that replaces the holiday name.

Gov. Mills was joined by Rep. Collings, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana, and the Chiefs from Maine’s Tribes for the signing ceremony of the new bill Friday.

"Our history is by no means perfect. But, for too long, it has been written and presented in a way that fails to acknowledge our shortcomings,” said Governor Mills.

Mills said the name change is one another step in healing the divisions of the past

Maine joins a growing number of states, including Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii, and South Dakota, that have passed similar laws, benching the holiday name that has been celebrated nationwide since 1937.

More than 130 cities and towns in the state have already made the name change including Starks, Orono, Bangor, Portland, Gouldsboro, Belfast, and Brunswick.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Collings of Portland. It passed with bipartisan support in the Legislature.

