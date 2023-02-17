Friends and family gathered at the Columbus Metropolitan Library to wish Lillie Adelaide Allman Owusu a happy birthday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman celebrated a big milestone on Friday -- turning 100 years old!

Friends and family gathered at the Columbus Metropolitan Library to wish Lillie Adelaide Allman Owusu a happy birthday. She turned 100 on Feb. 14.

So what does it take to make it to 100? Here's Lillie's advice.

"Good, better, best. Never let it rest until your good is better and your better is best. Never give up, always persevere and have faith in God. He will see you through," Lillie said.

In addition to Lillie's birthday, Friday was also the soft launch for a book about her life called "Walking in the Shadows."

The book dives into how the family came from descendants of slaves through Lillie's stories over the years.

"It is a compilation of my grandmother's life stories. So stories told her by her grandmother and then she told them to me. She's 100 years old, I couldn't just let this stories die with her so I decided to write them into a book so they could live on for generations to come," said Tanikka Price, Lillie's granddaughter.